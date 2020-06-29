, A Flexible Move Into The Top Class

The GIGA X3 allows JURA to impressively demonstrate Swiss innovation and professionalism down to the very last detail. Anywhere where a capacity of up to 150 cups is the order of business, the machine impresses users with its quality, functionality and reliability.

31 speciality coffees, as well as the start screen, can be individually programmed to suit the occasion or customer. For instance, products can be renamed and arranged to the user’s liking on the display. The high performance ceramic grinder, controlled by electronic motors, guarantees quick, precise, even and consistent grinding for many years to come.

As well as being easy to operate and programme, the machine is designed to be very easy to care for. The integrated rinsing, cleaning and descaling programmes reduce the effort involved to a minimum and guarantee TUV-certified hygiene.

Available accessories include a 2.5Ltr Cool Control, a 4Ltr Universal Fridge, a 4Ltr Combi Cool Fridge, a Cup Warmer Professional, Waste Water and Grounds Eject, a Nayax Cashless System and a Data Communicator.

Both machines come with a 24 month on-site warranty, parts and labour and machine only prices start from £4250.00.

MODEL shown is a GIGA X3 in Aluminium.

Visit uk.jura.com for further information.