A Glass Act – Enomatic Wine Dispense and Preservation

Enomatic is the world leader in wine dispense and preservation.

Studies show that wine-by-the-glass sales increase turnover and are more profitable than bottle sales. enomatic was created to offer a more premium wines by glass offering thus creating a more profitable business models for restaurants, bars and wine merchants.

enomatic’s quality control provides customers with confidence that wines are always fresh and served at their optimum temperatures. With patented preservation technology and automatic self-cleaning of the pouring spout, our systems ensure the highest hygiene and superb wine quality.

Reducing Waste

It is a simple fact that wine that is not consumed oxidizes in the bottle and is wasted, creating unnecessary costs and profit loss for a wine business. enomatic was designed to eliminate waste, reduce overheads and maximize profits.

Wine Preservation

Using state-of-the-art inert gas preservation, enomatic prevents wine from being altered by oxygen and protects its organoleptic integrity (taste, aroma, body, and colour) for up to 21 days or more (tested and certified).

Portion Control

Staff over-pouring results in reduced profit margins. enomatic’s precise automatic portion control prevents inventory shrinkage, over pouring, and ensures accurate measures time after time.

Functionality

enomatic’s advanced electronics and automation increases the speed of service. By simply pressing a button, you can select and serve any wine desired. Your staff’s time is costly; that’s why enomatic was also designed to make their time more efficient – no more wasting time re-corking or vacuuming bottles after each use.

Software functionality allows you to track not only all the wines in your system, but also the use of the system by customers. You can even limit the amount a customer can consume for any given period of time. With card operated systems, enomatic is a virtual sales person and responsible bartender all wrapped up in one!

sales@enodirect.co.uk

www.enodirect.co.uk

Tel. +44 (0)1603 768046

