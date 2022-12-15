A Real Nation Of Snackers

Snacking is a central part of British eating habits and most people snack on a daily basis.1

Snacking offers hospitality venues a rare opportunity in the challenging times ahead. History tells us that snacking increases in a recession – as it remains an affordable luxury. Upselling a pack of snacks to every customer who orders a drink is a fairly simple way to put much-needed cash in the till.

Importantly, crisps and savoury snacks are the No1 purchase alongside a drink and a sandwich for hospitality venues.2

Whether you offer sit-down or take-away meals, or snacks to accompany a drink, the inclusion of snacks is a must for all hospitality outlets. Listing great tasting snacks is key, as the main reason for purchasing crisps is as a treat, so there has to be no compromise on taste. After all, a treat is a treat, it’s got to taste great!

The REAL Deal

REAL premium hand cooked crisps is a hospitality exclusive brand, with award winning flavours that will delight you and your customers. The right offering of quality branded snacks can help drive more cash through your till.

REAL Hand Cooked Crisps have so much to offer your business and your customers:

REAL Tips

Display the right range of snacks and flavours to drive incremental sales.

Ensuring your snack display is well stocked will help your business take advantage of the 40% of consumers who impulse shop their snacks3.

Snack sales increase by up to 80%3 when made more visible, we know displays is key and have a range of FREE POS to meet your needs.

Don’t miss out on incremental impulse sales, stock REAL hand cooked hospitality-exclusive premium crisps now!

1. Mintel, UK Crisps, Savoury Snacks & Nuts Market Report 2022 2. Hospitality Snacking Research, Norstat – August 2022 3. HIM! Foodservice Research 2016 4. CGA Strategy Research – 2016/2017