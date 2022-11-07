A Special Treat from KEMPLEX and NOWAH

Share Tweet Share Email

KEMPLEX and NOWAH are offering a special treat for customers with a sales offer that includes a two-day pastry masterclass in Milan – Italy, with the current Pastry World Cup champion Massimo Pica.

Anybody that purchases a Belt movement model from the KEMPLEX dough sheeter range, via an approved NOWAH dealer, will automatically qualify for the masterclass with Pastry World Cup champion, Massimo Pica, at his renowned pastry school in Milan.

The package includes return flights and accommodation, with sessions taking place between November 2022 and June 2023. Purchases must be made before 31 March 2023 to be eligible.

NOWAH’s Michael George said the offer would give end-user customers a unique opportunity to enhance their pastry skills, while also spending a few days in Milan.

“We know that any customer who purchases one of these dough sheeters is going to have a real passion for pastry, so in order to ensure that they are able to indulge that passion – and get the very best from their Kemplex dough sheeter – what could be better than spending two days learning from the current world champion?

Kemplex has been manufacturing a wide range of pastry equipment since 1986. Dough sheeters remain its flagship product.

For details of NOWAH approved dealers, please contact NOWAH Catering Equipment by visiting https://nowah.co.uk/kemplex-products