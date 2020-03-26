A Statement From The Organisers Of Free From Functional & Health Ingredients And Free From Packaging:

The organisers of the Free From Functional & Health Ingredients (FFFHI) and Free From Packaging (FFP) have confirmed today that the events, which were planned to take place at the RAI Amsterdam from 24-25 June, will be postponed to 24-25 November 2020, following the global escalation of COVID-19.

Speaking about the announcement, Ronald Holman, Event Director, said: “The health and safety of our growing Free From community is our number one priority. While it is disappointing to postpone, we believe it is in the best interests of all involved – from our exhibitors and visitors to our staff, show sponsors and partners. This is not a decision we have made lightly, but with careful consideration of the needs of the wider community that make this event such a success.

“We understand that Free From Functional & Health Ingredients is an important event in the Free From community and we want to extend our thanks for the support and understanding shown during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming you to the RAI Amsterdam this November when we can return to create a great event that offers value for both our exhibitors and attendees.”

Free From Functional & Health Ingredients (FFFHI) is Europe’s leading platform for the dynamic free from industries. The Expo sits alongside Free From Packaging (FFP) – making this the most comprehensive Free From focused event in Europe.

Reflecting one of the food and drink industry’s most dynamic sectors, FFFHI and FFP will return in November to showcase pioneering developments across five distinct product categories including Free From, Vegan, Natural/Organic, Functional and Ingredients.

In addition to an exciting show floor, packed with exhibitors showing the latest plant-based and free from innovations, four targeted conference programmes will offer attendees with an exciting schedule of seminars. Delivered by some of the world’s most eminent food and drink professionals, FFFHI continues to provide delegates with quality insight into the latest innovations, trends and market analysis.

Bringing together more than 4,500 high calibre professionals from more than 63 countries, FFFHI offers the perfect platform to establish and grow business relationships, with a range of networking opportunities available including International Matchmaking and Expert roundtables.

The exhibition runs in conjunction with Free From Packaging which aims to service the food, pharma, cosmetics and luxury markets. This dedicated event focuses on the requirement for sustainable packaging and the latest developments within this arena, making this the industry’s most comprehensive Free From focused event.

For updates and further information, please visit: https://www.freefromfoodexpo.com/