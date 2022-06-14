Share Tweet Share Email

Whether it’s organising sweepstakes, setting up the big screen, or stocking up on extra drinks for the bar, preparing your venue for a summer of sport is no doubt well underway.

From writing up your specials boards to working out your rotas, you have probably already thought about most things, but have you also thought about making sure you are correctly licensed to show each event – including the music used as part of the broadcasts?

It can be a little confusing, which is why have put together a quick guide to help you stay ahead of the game this summer.

a TV licence will be required to show sports to your customers. However, tv programming uses more music than people often realise, such as in the opening and closing titles, highlights and featured sequences, as well as the advertisements during commercial breaks.

You’ll therefore usually need TheMusicLicence from PPL PRS Ltd if you’re using the television for showing sports and other programming in public.

A TV licence allows you to receive the broadcast signal to the television within your business. However, it does not give you permission to play or perform the music within the broadcast.

Under the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988, permission is needed from the relevant copyright holders – those people who create music – in order to play or perform music in public.

TheMusicLicence gives you that permission, for virtually all commercially released music available.

So, this summer, make sure you are correctly licensed to entertain and immerse your customers, from the qualifiers to the closing ceremonies.

