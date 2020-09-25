A Tool In The Test And Trace Arsenal Is Here

An entrepreneur who wanted a better way for businesses to collect details of customers for the NHS Test and Trace requirements has developed an app – ‘COVID Collect’.

Carl Blanchard of C3 Software in Bournemouth, Dorset, designed the system after writing down his details in pubs on sheets of paper.

Understanding it was potentially capable of spreading Covid-19 and in breach of GDPR rules, he designed his superbly simple to use app.

Any venue, sports club or premises that requires visitors to register for the Test and Trace system can now use ‘COVID Collect’.

Data can be inputted on a device either by the customer or staff – it is then safely stored and can be sent to Test and Trace if required, details are deleted after 21 days to comply with GDPR and Test and Trace regulations