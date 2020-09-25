A Tool In The Test And Trace Arsenal Is Here

An entrepreneur who wanted a better way for businesses to collect details of customers for the NHS Test and Trace requirements has developed an app – ‘COVID Collect’.
Carl Blanchard of C3 Software in Bournemouth, Dorset, designed the system after writing down his details in pubs on sheets of paper.
Understanding it was potentially capable of spreading Covid-19 and in breach of GDPR rules, he designed his superbly simple to use app.
Any venue, sports club or premises that requires visitors to register for the Test and Trace system can now use ‘COVID Collect’.
Data can be inputted on a device either by the customer or staff – it is then safely stored and can be sent to Test and Trace if required, details are deleted after 21 days to comply with GDPR and Test and Trace regulations
The data can be inputted using contactless technology, customers simply generate and scan a QR code with their details on.
Carl said:“When I had to write my details down on a piece of paper, I saw a problem that had to be solved.’’
“Using a pencil means Covid could be spread and it would be easy for someone to take a photo of all the names and numbers on the list, which would be in breach of GDPR regulations.’’
“Inputting the data takes seconds – the details are stored safely and can be communicated to Test and Trace if necessary.
“All businesses that require customers or visitors to give their details can use this app and it can be up and running in minutes.’’
“People already using it say it drastically reduces the burden of administration and frees up a lot of time.’’
COVID Collect is designed to be part of a business’s range of measures to help keep everyone safe.
For more information or to purchase visit C3’s web- site at: www.c3software.co.uk/covidcollect/