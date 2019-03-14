A ‘Top Dog’ And Public Sector Catering Expert Are Heading To The Ceda Conference 2019…

Ceda have announced that David McDowall and Andrew Archer have joined the growing line-up of speakers booked for this year’s ceda Conference.

David McDowall is CEO-Retail at BrewDog, which now has over 80 locations around the globe, leading the day to day operations and strategic growth of the business as it continues its rapid growth pattern. David has led the charge as BrewDog has built its UK and international retail estate and steers a passionate team who lead the business into its second decade with some audacious and ambitious plans!

More than 30 years in media, business information and events have given Andrew Archer a broad understanding of how to supply and support multiple industries. Originally in the IT media sector he has worked in multiple industries including automotive, music and national newspapers before entering the foodservice industry in 2001 with Restaurant magazine. In 2008 Andrew joined Dewberry Redpoint as Sales Director before becoming Managing Director in 2009 and acquiring the business from GlobalData PLC in October 2018.

Of the bookings, ceda’s Adam Mason said, “I am delighted that David and Andrew are joining us at Conference. David will deliver his thoughts on the current state of the pub, bar and restaurant sectors and important insights into the ground-breaking things that BrewDog are doing to make sure they are leading innovation in the UK & around the World.

“Andrew is uniquely positioned to give the audience the very latest data, information and opinion on all aspects of Public Sector catering. This is a topic we have not had at Conference for a couple of years and it will be really interesting to learn what developments are being experienced and what the future holds.”

Andrew and David join the cast of the 2019 Conference Business Day which is currently made up of entrepreneur BJ Cunningham, Peter Martin – CM & Co, Kate Nicholls – CEO UKHospitality and Martin Vander Weyer – Business Editor of The Spectator. Taking place on Friday 5th April at Heythrop Park, Oxfordshire, there are still more names to be announced to the speaker programme.