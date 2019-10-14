AccentPOS is the leading iPad POS solution for Restaurants, Bars, Pubs, Cafés and other Hospitality businesses.

Don’t take our word for it! One of our customers recently said:

“AccentPOS is a great addition to our newly formed pub business, the increased speed of service, accuracy and depth of information that can be obtained now versus our old analogue system helps us make far better and informative business decisions in real-time which is excellent. Blake and the team also have a great customer focus and are so responsive if there is an issue which also gives you great comfort for business continuity.” – Alex Vernal, Owner of The British Queen (Portsmouth).

Key features of AccentPOS:

• Integrated card payments (avoiding double-keying)

• Cash-out (Printed X/Z reports)

• The Hub (Accessible from any device, online back-office management)

• Heads-up display for Kitchen/Bar/Barista etc.. + Automatic printed kitchen tickets

• Live order updates between all devices (Everyone knows what’s happening)

• Manager/Owner can monitor multiple sites from anywhere in real-time

• Bookings management

• Takeaway management

• Wireless Printer & Cash Drawer Connectivity

Hardware for AccentPOS includes:

• Apple iPads (iPad or iPad mini)

• Star Micronics Printer + Cash Drawer

Pricing:

AccentPOS starts at £39 per device, per outlet, capped at £149 per month where more than 4 devices are required. We also have the ability in 9/10 cases to beat the current overall cost of card processing of the current card-payments provider of your outlet, making AccentPOS both an affordable and cost-saving solution.