Share Tweet Share Email

Ace has been Manufacturing Contract furniture for the Hotels, Restaurants, Bars and Leisure industry for over 30 years. The company has grown from a small family business to a large national manufacturer.

Based centrally in Northamptonshire ACE has built up a team of fully skilled frame makers, polishers, sewing machinists, upholsterers, and assemblers.

From enquiry to completion ACE is the number 1 company for the job. They ensure their own sales team deal with your enquiry promptly and professionally, offering free site visits and expert advice to guarantee the right product is chosen for the job.

A huge range of frame and Upholstery finishes are available to choose from to ensure your venue really does look ACE!

Managing their own in-house delivery and installation the team ensure your product is delivered to site on time and with care.

ACE manufacture all types of furniture for your venue from stools, chairs, tables, sofas, banquet seating and even outdoor furniture. They can manufacture in both metal and wood and have an extensive catalogue available to showcase their standard range.

Having the skills ‘in house’ allow ACE to be a preferred supplier for any bespoke requirements you have, so from a simple idea the team at Ace can design and build to your specific needs.

To discuss your furniture requirements further please don’t hesitate to get in touch with ACE Furniture on 01536 203244, email sales@acefurniture.uk.com or visit their website www.acefurniture.uk.com