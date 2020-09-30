AcryBright Clearly Protecting Your Staff

Protective screens and sneeze guards have become common place thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, in a rush to get barriers in place, many businesses purchased materials without thinking about the longer term implications around quality and performance.

These clear screens are going to be in place for some time to come.They will need to survive rigorous clean- ing regimes with high-strength

cleaning chemicals.Theschemicals can cause damage, from small surface scratches through to potential warping or clouding of the screen.

This kind of damage not only reduces the hygienic properties of the product but also affects its visual appeal, which can have a negative impact on the customer experience.