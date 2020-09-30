AcryBright Clearly Protecting Your Staff

Protective screens and sneeze guards have become common place thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak. However, in a rush to get barriers in place, many businesses purchased materials without thinking about the longer term implications around quality and performance.
These clear screens are going to be in place for some time to come.They will need to survive rigorous clean- ing regimes with high-strength
cleaning chemicals.Theschemicals can cause damage, from small surface scratches through to potential warping or clouding of the screen.
This kind of damage not only reduces the hygienic properties of the product but also affects its visual appeal, which can have a negative impact on the customer experience.
AcryBright is a cell cast acrylic which provides optimum optical clarity and rigidity. Due to its ease of fabrication it is ideal for personal protective screens and has superb in-service durability too.
AcryBright’s chemical resistance and good surface hardness offer greater durability in service, withstanding cleaning regimes over and over and still maintaining its optical clarity.And should there be an accidental scratch, it can be refurbished with a polish back to a gloss finish.
It is an excellent choice of material to provide protection for retail workers, counter and reception staff in stores, hotels, as well as office envi- ronments.
Image credit:AcryBright