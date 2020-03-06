Active Garden Ltd – Commercial Play Equipment & Safety Surfaces

A play area is a great way to keep children fit, active and healthy. Active Garden Ltd was established in 2004 and since then have been creating fun playgrounds in public areas, schools, nurseries, community centres, hotels, pubs, etc.

As part of our service, we discuss with our customers what pieces of equipment and type of surface will best fit their budget and needs.

We have our own in house installation team for equipment and surfaces, so customers can have a complete play area from one supplier. We can also create more bespoke pieces in our workshop.

Our range of products includes wooden climbing frames, swing sets (including the most popular nest swings), adventure trails, clamber stacks, playground springers, castles, seesaws, ships, tractors, recycled furniture, rubber grass mats, wetpour and bonded rubber bark.

A new play area doesn’t have to cost a fortune. We have affordable and yet robust and durable play equipment, that complies with the current regulations for commercial play equipment (EN1176) and surfacing (EN1177).

Contact us to discuss your needs and talk to our friendly team.

Active Garden Ltd

Tel: 01568 782241

Web: www.activegarden.co.uk

Email: info@activegarden.co.uk