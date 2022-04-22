Add A Taste of Sunshine to Your Barbecues

Share Tweet Share Email

“Sun on a Beach” sauce from Spirit of Aloha 65 is just the thing to add that tropical, spicy, summer flavour to any meal.

Inspired by and using many of the same all-natural ingredients as Spirit of Aloha 65’s tropical spirit, our sauce is made from roasted pineapples, ginger, and a handful of other tropical spices including scotch bonnet chilli to give it a comfortable level of heat, suitable for most palates, so the complex flavours don’t get lost or hidden by the chilli.

Tasty, handcrafted and made in small batches in the UK using fresh ingredients only our highly versatile sauce is great for using as an ingredient for marinading etc. but also straight out the bottle as a dipping or pouring sauce. It’s a perfect accompaniment for any barbecued or grilled food.

Vegan, gluten-free and all-natural, Aloha 65 “Sun on a Beach” must be tried.

Try something out of the blue.

For more information or a sample bottle please contact aloha@aloha65.com