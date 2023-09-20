Adveco FUSION – The Next Generation Of Packaged Low-Carbon Electric Water Heating

Share Tweet Share Email

Commercial hot water specialist Adveco announces the arrival of the next generation of FUSION electric water heating for hotels and restaurants. FUSION-E is a tough, high-efficiency electric water heater. FUSION-T extends the system with the addition of a system-integrated heat pump and advanced controls. Both ranges can be further expanded with the addition of an electric immersion for greater resilience (FUSION-Eplus and FUSION-Tplus).

FUSION starts with all new specially designed single- (ATSI) or twin-coil (ATST) corrosion-resistant stainless steel high-pressure indirect cylinders. Offering capacities from 200 to 500 litres, the cylinders feature dedicated mounting points for Adveco’s ARDENT electric boiler making FUSION a more compact, space-saving option. Supplied with pre-built pipework the latest generation of FUSION is now faster and easier to install.

For the FUSION -T renewable variants, the monobloc air-to-water FPi-32 heat pump (ASHP) is used as a source for system preheat. Contribution from the ASHP is maximised via the bespoke FUSION Control Box. These controls smartly balance the two heat sources, meaning the electric boiler is not required to work as hard to raise flow temperatures to the required 65°C. Electrical demand on the boiler is reduced by as much as 30%, delivering operational savings and reducing carbon emissions by up to 71%.

Where hot water demands become a business-critical service, FUSION systems can also incorporation an additional backup immersion (FUSION-Eplus & FUSION-Tplus) for enhanced resiliency. Controls are further extended to incorporate SMS output to advise building managers of a fault scenario and automated engagement of the immersion backup to guarantee business-critical hot water supply.

