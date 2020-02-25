Airwave Installs Interactive TV System at Malmaison Edinburgh

Malmaison is a collection of 16 boutique hotels in the UK, each site offering stylish, experience based, city centre accommodation.

Opened recently, Edinburgh City is Scotland’s fifth Malmaison site, boasting an enviable location in Edinburgh’s New Town district, a stone’s throw from the iconic Princes Street.

Looking for a modern, value-driven hotel TV system, Airwave recommended the Cello CTSACC hospitality TV series.

Cello’s CTSACC series offers full hospitality TV features with built-in Google Chromecast functionality – at a market leading price.

To complement each Cello (40-inch) TV, Airwave installed and deployed an AirMedia RF information system.

AirMedia RF is a low cost, innovative and flexible interactive information system, designed to deliver customisable information pages on hospitality TVs.

“Cello’s CTSACC series and AirMedia RF work together to provide a compelling value-driven hotel TV system “said head of hospitality sales, Wayne Bowring, “and to deliver this into a brand of Malmaison’s stature is a credit yo the quality of the system.”

To find out more about Cello hotel TVs or AirMedia RF, get in touch: info@airwave.tv 0845 555 1212