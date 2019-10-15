Airwave Television Systems for the Hoxton Southwark

Hoxton, the impossibly cool but affordable brand has opened its third London hotel, this time south of the river in up and coming Southwark.

The 13-storey site includes a seafood restaurant, rooftop bar, meeting & event spaces and 192 trendy bedrooms.

Of course, each of the 192 bedrooms had to be furnished with an aesthetically pleasing television system – step forward Airwave.

Ensuring as slim a footprint as possible, Airwave customised BTECH wall brackets in the repair centre, ahead of wall-mounting192 x 43HGEE690 Series displays. Samsung’s 690 Series’ slim, stylish design adds ambience to a hotel room whilst ensuring the guest’s focus remains firmly on the screen.

Enhancing the premium guest experience, Airwave deployed a Samsung REACH system, providing an interactive customer interface whilst also enabling the seamless management and maintenance of the hotel’s TVs.

“I felt a little out of place amidst the cool people at Hoxton Southwark” said key account manager Wayne Bowring ” but was nevertheless delighted to assist with the provision of a top quality TV system!”

