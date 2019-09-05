Airwave Upgrades at The W London Leicester Square

The 5-star W London Leicester Square is situated in the pulsating heart of London’s West End, a stone’s throw from Chinatown and a short walk from Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

The W looks to juxtapose the energy of surrounding Soho and Leicester square with a relaxing “detox” experience inside the hotel. Every square inch is designed with luxury and grandeur in mind – the W offers a unique experience for its guests.

Airwave was tasked to upgrade the W’s TV system, commencing the project with the installation of an IPTV headend, enabling the delivery of an improved channel line-up throughout the hotel.

Recommending LG’s UU761H Series, Airwave installed and wall-mounted 193 x 55-inch LG55UU761H hospitality displays. LG’s UU761H Series provides guests with an interactive smart solution with an ultra high definition display. Other key features include:

– Pro:Centric Smart hotel management solution – offering customisable information templates and pages.

– Multi language support – 39 languages including Arabic, Mandarin, Russian and Hebrew.

– High Dynamic Range – offering better colour contrast and a more accurate, vivid picture.

– Voice recognition – enabling voice control of the TV.

– Content sharing with SmartShare, Screenshare and Bluetooth Sound Sync.

Completing the project, Airwave installed a 65UH5C digital signage display in the W’s reception area.

To find out more about LG’s portfolio of hospitality TVs, get in touch: 0845 555 1212 or info@airwave.tv