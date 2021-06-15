All-in-One Payment and EPOS Solution Gives Hospitality Vendors Flexibility To Cash In On Post-Lockdown Demand

Anderson Zaks, an independent, UK-based multichannel Payment Gateway, together with leading EPOS provider SPARK EPoS, have launched a new mobile payment solution designed especially for the hospitality sector. With the UK lockdown now lifting, restaurant, pubs and cafes are preparing for a forecasted pent-up demand not seen since the ‘Roaring Twenties’ and post war boom. The new solution enables restaurants and cafes to extend their offerings with outdoor service options, including drive thru’s, mobile stores and pop-ups, as they welcome customers back within social distancing guidelines.

The hospitality solution works on Android handheld devices and with wi-fi connectivity provides full order menu management, including kitchen printing and order and contactless pay at the table. Even if the wi-fi connection drops out in the middle of a field at a festival, the devices can still take transactions, which means no missed sales. The payment system is