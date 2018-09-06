Allen Pavitt Contracts is Europe’s leading manufacturer and supplier of hospitality products. Our designs include the very latest style in banqueting and conference furniture currently leading the way for comfort and ease of use.

All of our products are manufactured in the UK and include dance floors, folding tables, stages, conference chairs and tables. These are all guaranteed to perform in the most testing conditions within the busiest venues. We are particularly proud of our modern locking portable dance floor system with 21st century technology replacing high maintenance products!

To assemble simply push together and the locking floor is ready to use and will not come apart. Hard wearing laminate surface ensuring service free lifetime use.

To compliment our exhaustive range of standard products, we also build bespoke items for other areas such as theatres and concert venues.

Compatible with our other UK suppliers such as Burgess, our furniture provides the very highest standards of reliability, giving every confidence to the discerning hotelier. Other products within the range include table cloths, skirting, valances, chair covers and conference cloths. These are made to fit our chairs and tables plus those of other manufacturers. We would be delighted to discuss your requirements, and provide free no-obligation quotes call us now on 01404 890290 and visit www.allenpavitt.com