Ambimedia Audiovisual Solutions

Ambimedia Ltd are working hard to provide our clients with audiovisual solutions which allows them to adapt to future needs, in the wake of the recent pandemic. Our Certified Technology Specialists have been working closely with manufactures to develop our product range in order to meet changing demands.

ENHANCING OUT- DOOR SPACES

In order to enhance out- door areas in pubs and restaurants, we have provided solutions including outdoor high brightness TV’s, outdoor sound systems and extended WIFI and CCTV networks. Whilst the future of how venues can operate indoors is unknown, enhancing outdoor spaces has been a key area of growth within the industry.