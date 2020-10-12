Ambimedia Audiovisual Solutions

Ambimedia Ltd are working hard to provide our clients with audiovisual solutions which allows them to adapt to future needs, in the wake of the recent pandemic. Our Certified Technology Specialists have been working closely with manufactures to develop our product range in order to meet changing demands.
ENHANCING OUT- DOOR SPACES
In order to enhance out- door areas in pubs and restaurants, we have provided solutions including outdoor high brightness TV’s, outdoor sound systems and extended WIFI and CCTV networks. Whilst the future of how venues can operate indoors is unknown, enhancing outdoor spaces has been a key area of growth within the industry.
HAND SANITISERS WITH BUILT IN DIGITAL SIGNAGE DISPLAYS
Most venues which you visit these days have hand sanitiser stations as you enter the building and we have gone one step further, providing digital signage displays within the hand sanitiser stations allowing venues to provide information to customers in addition to product advertising.
DIGITAL MENUBOARDS & DIGITAL SIGNAGE
Our award winning digital menuboard solution allows customers to instantly manage con- tent on their screens from a PC or tablet. Choose from over 700 menuboard templates and over 3000 images or upload your own and publish the content to your TV’s. Visit www.signmenu.co.uk and signup for a free account. We also have a full digital signage package available where we can manage the content on your behalf – please contact us for further information.
