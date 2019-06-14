Amstel® Reignites Drinkers’ Passion For The Great British Pub, As It Hosts National Neighbours’ Week

Amstel, the premium 4% bier brand from Amsterdam, has launched the first national Neighbours’ Week (17-23 June 2019) with a first-of-its-kind pub made entirely from garden fences

Amstel, the premium 4% bier brand from Amsterdam, has launched the first national Neighbours’ Week (17-23 June 2019) with a first-of-its-kind pub made entirely from garden fences An extension of its £7million ATL campaign, Amstel is the driving force for encouraging people back into the on-trade – championing pubs as the heart of their communities

Amstel is the third fastest growing beer in the UK, with the highest rate of sale versus all other mainstream premium 4% beers, making licensees £22,300 on average every year

Today, Amstel launches the first national Neighbours’ Week (17-23 June 2019) to further extend its ambition of bringing people together and reigniting their passion for the Great British Pub.

As part of its £7million ATL campaign, Amstel is encouraging people back into UK pubs in a bid to counterbalance the 10% decline in on-trade visits in recent years. After all, pubs are the heart of their communities and the original social network, but more needs to be done to showcase the true value of ‘community spirit’. Consumers are also treating themselves and choosing more premium drinks when they do go out, and mainstream premium 4% brands like Amstel are cashing in on these trade up opportunities.

Amstel is the third fastest growing beer brand in the UK and has the highest rate of sale versus all other mainstream premium 4% beer brands, delivering nearly £2,500 extra value than its nearest competitor. An Amstel stockist pours on average 5,490 pints of Amstel a year, generating on average £22,300 in the till. This presents a real opportunity for licensees to make more money. What’s more, testament to its popularity, the brand continues to grow strongly at +17% YOY.

By creating a first-of-its-kind pub constructed entirely from garden fences – the barriers that usually keep neighbours apart – Amstel is encouraging people across the country to get to know one another at their local over the course of the week. Research revealed over half of Brits don’t know their neighbour’s name, only 4 in 10 feel connected to their local community, and nearly half agree that more events would make it easier for them to socialise with their neighbours. Reflective of the brand’s heritage and fostering of friendships since 1870, The Open Arms pub is designed to be a symbol of togetherness.

Nic Casby, Brand Director at HEINEKEN, adds: “We found that people in the UK don’t really know their neighbours because they’re often too busy or conscious of being intrusive, despite sharing the same local community. These divides are not deliberate, but just ‘the way things are’. At Amstel, we’ve always valued friendship and the power of connecting people, so we wanted to create a nationwide campaign that encourages people to come together and get to know one another in their local. Amstel is going from strength to strength in the UK and contributes an extra 50p per pint through the tills versus classic lager, making it a must-stock for licensees.”

Neighbours’ Week follows the brand’s new TV commercial starring Hollywood legend Jeff Bridges, whose arms connect both sides of the canal in Amsterdam and figuratively brings people together. With thousands of pubs at the heart of their communities, Amstel is encouraging neighbours across the country to celebrate Neighbours’ Week at their local, as well as running digital footfall driving adverts on social media. Find local Amstel pubs, here: https://www.amstelbier.co.uk/neighbours-week.