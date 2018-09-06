APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN

Marston’s PLC has announcde the appointment of William Rucker as Chairman with effect from 1 October 2018.

William Rucker is Chief Executive of Lazard in the UK, the NYSE-listed investment bank that is one of the world’s pre-eminent financial advisory and asset management firms.

William started his career at Arthur Andersen where he qualified as an accountant. He joined Lazard in 1987, working in the Corporate Finance Group across a broad range of industry sectors with particular expertise in leisure, lodging, real estate and retail. He became Chief Executive of Lazard London in 2004.

William is also currently Chairman of the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) and a Committee Member of Cheltenham Racecourse.

Previously, he was Chairman of Crest Nicholson PLC from 2011 until March 2018; Chairman of Quintain Estates and Development plc from 2009 until 2015; and a Non Executive Director of Rentokil Initial plc from 2008 until 2013.

Commenting, Ralph Findlay, Chief Executive Officer of Marston’s, said:

‘We are delighted to welcome William Rucker to the Board of Marston’s as our Chairman and look forward to working with him. William brings with him extensive expertise, having advised a broad range of companies and chaired two publicly quoted companies. His skillset will further strengthen our existing Board and add significant value in helping Marston’s to deliver its future growth ambitions.”

Commenting, William Rucker, said:

“Marston’s is a well-respected business and a leader in its field which is well placed to capitalise on current sector trends with a leading beer business, a balanced, well invested pub portfolio and growing lodge accommodation business. I look forward to working with the Board and wider executive management team to maximise the future opportunities open to the Group going forward.”