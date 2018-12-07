Apprenticeships Starts Fall Almost A Quarter In Last Year

Apprenticeship numbers fell by almost a quarter during the last year compared to the year before, according to final figures published by the Department for Education earlier this week, the first fall since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, which requires businesses with an annual wage bill of £3m or more to pay 0.5% of payroll costs towards the training, and was introduced in April 2017.

There were 375,800 apprenticeship starts in 2017/18, a fall of 118,600, or 24 per cent on 2016/17’s total of 494,400, and a decrease of 26 per cent on the 2015/16 figure of 509,400.

Overall participation also fell to 814,800, compared with 908,700 in 2016/17 and 899,400 in 2015/15 – decreases of 10.3 and 9.4 per cent respectively.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said starts at this level were “now the biggest issue we face”.

“The crash in number of opportunities for levels two and for young people are simply disastrous when the onus is now on us to train up our own home grown talent,” he said.

