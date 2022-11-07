Share Tweet Share Email

Archetypely is a boutique design and construction project management consultancy that was founded in 2019, specialising in commercial fit-outs & refurbishments. Since then, we have been working on many interesting projects, successfully delivering to the satisfaction of our clients.

We can deliver the projects via the traditional procurement as ‘Main Contractor’ or via the ‘Design and Build’ route, but our biggest strength sits in the ability to also deliver the fit-out projects via ‘Construction Management,’ providing our clients with great control over time/cost and quality of the final product by directly controlling the trade contractors on client’s behalf.

In doing this we provide full support to the client and our team fully manages the entire process. We manage all of the client’s direct packages during the fit-out, from tender selection and interviews through negotiations, appointments and construction, while coordinating all trade contractors and managing the site and main building works.

Here at Archetypely, we have a holistic and process-oriented approach to project management consultancy. We are known for an unparalleled commitment to customer satisfaction; we bring together the best architects, engineers and designers within one team. Every project is unique and comes with new challenges. That’s why at Archetypely we customise our approach and resources to suit the individual client’s requirements.

At Puttshack Watford the new mini golf course uses tech-infused ideas to bring a unique twist to the traditional game of golf.

ANAMO Design Studio was employed as the Interior Designer for the project, whilst Archetypely was the Main Contractor. Renata Zywicka, Director at Archetypely, has undertaken all portfolio development-related duties for Puttshack and has acted as the primary representative on their construction projects. Archetypely has fully managed the entire project from its initial feasibility studies, through the design development, procurement and on-site management of the construction phase of the fit out.

For more information visit: https://www.archetypely.com/