Are You Supporting Tax Equality Day – September 13th?

Thousands of bars and restaurants across the UK are slashing their prices by 7.5% for this year’s Tax Equality Day on 13 September. Are you joining them?

CLH News is urging the independent sector to show their support.

If you don’t already know Tax Equality Day is simply a campaign to level the playing field when it comes to the disparity of VAT between the on-trade and supermarkets!

Tax Equality Day enjoys great support from leading trade organisations such as the UKHospitality and the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and the 900 pub estate Wetherspoons. Last year an estimated 15,000 venues took part.

At present all food in pubs/bars/hotels & restaurants is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on the vast majority of food products.

Wetherspoon’s Tim Martin said a keen supporter of the initiative, with all 900 pubs taking part said: “Pubs suffer a huge disadvantage paying about 16 pence in business rates per pint versus about two pence for supermarkets.

“In addition there is a huge VAT inequality and unfairness.

“A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will create a level playing field and generate growth and jobs in an important and vital industry – especially in beleaguered high streets.

So, we here at CLH News would urge you to demonstrate how important the independent hospitality sector is the industry generally by joining tax equality day, and lowering your VAT just for one day by 7.5% (Don’t let the “big-boys” hog the limelight”)!

Let all your customers know and encourage them to support the day by downloading a Tax Equality Day poster today!

If you are joining in please let us know and send us some information and pictures we would love to give you a bit of PR!