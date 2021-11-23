Are Your Products Generating High Profit Levels To The Till?

The report analysed operators across pubs, bars, nightclubs, restaurants, hotels, large venue operations, together with sports & social clubs and holiday and caravan parks. It advises on how sectional yield analysis can expose underperforming product categories, which if addressed, can generate lucrative levels of profit to the till. It explains how product yield percentages can be used by operators to quickly and accurately compare sales performance across multiple sites and against competitors. However, more importantly, yield percentages tell businesses how product consumption levels actually perform against achievable sales.

The findings within the report show significant yield margin differences between sectors in the industry, with wet-led operations returning on average 3% higher yields on drink products than food-led operations and hotels being the worst performing sector. Regional differences are also identified, with Scottish and London based operators tending to achieve far lower yields than those in the North and South West. Furthermore, annual profit losses can be almost £10,000 higher per site for the worst performing postcodes.

When analysing the results per sector, the poorest performing category for the pub sector is packaged beers and ciders at 97.6%.The current industry expectation for this category, including both draught and packaged products stands at 99.5%, so the sector is currently losing 2% average of yield on this category alone.