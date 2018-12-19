Argyll And Bute Hotel Joins Global Hotel Brand To Drive Tourism

Best Western Great Britain has announced the arrival of The Inveraray Inn, BW Signature Collection, to its growing portfolio of over 260 independent hotels. One of the most iconic hotels on the west coast of Scotland, the property overlooks the idyllic Loch Fyne from the main street in Inveraray, making it the perfect base to explore this beautiful part of the country.

Designed by John Adam and opened in 1755, the hotel is the oldest and most historic in Inveraray, having been originally built to accommodate officials visiting the nearby, magnificent Inveraray Castle. Recent renovations ensure that the present-day standards of hospitality more than live up to its illustrious past.

The beautiful Western Highlands and Islands of Scotland are all within easy reach of the hotel, with 35 comfortable, en-suite bedrooms greeting guests upon their visit. There is also a fine selection of dining options available and all the bars and restaurants serve classic, home-cooked dishes using local produce.

For events, there are a variety of conference and meeting facilities onsite, making the property ideal for hosting everything from seminars to weddings.

Upon joining the Best Western Great Britain brand, The Inveraray Inn, BW Signature Collection, has access to a range of tools and expertise to support in driving tourism to the local area.

Drew Anderson, General Manager for the hotel, commented: “We’re extremely proud to see The Inveraray Inn, BW Signature Collection, join the Best Western family and take the property to the next level. We’re excited to see what the future holds now we are part of a 260-strong family of independently owned hotels across the country.”

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western Great Britain, added: “We’re delighted to welcome The Inveraray Inn, BW Signature Collection by Best Western to our brilliantly different collection of independently owned properties. Best Western members are investing for the future and changing for the better. Our BW Signature Collection is an example of how we are delivering more to our guests. We look forward to working in partnership with the team at the hotel to showcase and celebrate their hotel both locally and globally.”