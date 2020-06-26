Astreea – The Pedal Hand Sanitiser

As the 4th July reopening date has been confirmed, businesses need to plan and implement strategies to keep their visitors and employees safe. Where cleanliness and efficiency are key for the hospitality trade, a simple and safe way of sanitising is the way forward. Introducing the Astreea® pedal hand sanitiser.

Touchless, fully mechanical and made entirely from medical stainless steel, this revolutionary dispenser requires no assembly, electrical outlet, or maintenance. It’s designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making it ideal for any public space. The Astreea® dispenser is different from typical plastic wall or post-mounted products. Its seamless steel body and mechanical operation make it almost indestructible. Units are maintenance-free, arrive fully assembled, and use any hand sanitiser product, making them an ideal solution during these uncertain times.

Astreea®‘s many virtues have made it an easy choice for businesses as lockdown eases.

12 month warranty

Anti-theft

Hands-free

Genuine usage increase where installed

Medical stainless-steel construction

Developed in an aerospace factory

No electrical outlet needed

Visitors see you are proactively making site safe

Highest quality materials

Universal use, can be filled with any hand sanitiser

