, ATP Leads The Way For Hotel Cleaning Effectiveness

As hoteliers navigate the swings between lockdowns and reduced capacity, and reopening floors, preparing rooms, and accepting more guests, they will need to take extra steps to ensure the safety of those guests and the employees who serve them.

Key to that safety will be ensuring that sleeping rooms, conference areas, lobbies and lounges are cleaned and sanitised. While sanitising surfaces is just a small part of combatting the prevalence of COVID-19, hotels need to prove to guests that their facility is safe place to stay.

Too often, monitoring of cleaning effectiveness has relied on visual inspection.This, of course, cannot detect unseen microbes. Cleaning and sanitation monitoring technology that uses adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy-releasing molecule found in every living cell, has been adopted by hotels and other