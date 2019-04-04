Avvio Champions User Experience With New Booking Engine Innovations

Global technology provider Avvio has made more innovative changes to its award-winning booking engine as it continues to lead the way in using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive revenue and guest engagement for hotels and accommodation providers.

Based on data gathered from Avvio’s AI booking engine Allora, as well as from analysis of industry trends and best practice, the front-end design and functionality of the booking engine has been enhanced to provide a better guest user experience (UX) to enable an increase in direct bookings.

Avvio’s design and technical teams have developed the new booking interface design to bring a range of benefits to the technology provider’s customers, including improved guest engagement and conversion rates.

Mobile optimisation has been a prominent factor in making the UX changes to the platform as Avvio’s research revealed there has been a 42.5 per cent increase in mobile bookings for its customers across Europe between 2017 and 2018. The latest updates continue to make the booking experience fully responsive and optimised to mobile users to ensure a seamless customer journey regardless of the device guests are using to book.

Other front-end changes made with guest user experience in mind include greater visual emphasis on security, best rate guarantees and online review scores, as well as improved navigation through the booking path.

Ice House Hotel and Spa in Co. Mayo – a member of Ireland’s Blue Book, the leading collection of Irish hotels and country houses, and one of Avvio’s customers – has been receiving positive feedback from guests on their booking experiences.

Commenting on the new and improved platform, general manager Niall Kerins said: “The functionality is great, it’s user-friendly and intuitive and looks brilliant on mobile!”

Hastings Hotels, whose portfolio includes seven stunning hotels across Northern Ireland, is another of Avvio’s customers.

Hannah Corbett, group digital strategist at Hastings Hotels, commented: “The updated design of the booking engine is fantastic.

“The interface is easy to use and it’s incredibly responsive on mobile, enabling a seamless user experience for our website visitors. The visual indication of security on the booking page provides our guests with reassurance that their details are secure when booking direct.”

The upgraded booking engine now features a ‘length of stay’ discounting function, providing hotels with a platform to incentivise guests to stay longer by offering a discount on the total cost.

Avvio’s hotel and accommodation customers will benefit from even better reporting capabilities, so reports can be tailored to compare data and monitor results more easily.

Avvio co-founder and CEO Frank Reeves said: “We’re pleased to have introduced the latest line up of new features and updates to our award-winning platform.

“Within this software release, our hotel customers have discovered exciting enhancements to the front-end of their booking engine, as well as more exciting new features and other reporting enhancements.

“We have brought our technology ahead of evolving industry best practice and guest expectations and, so far, we’re pleased to have received such positive feedback from our customers.”

Learn more at www.avvio.com