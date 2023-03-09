Share Tweet Share Email

Bacchus Wines PLDC Ltd is an independent wine merchant that offers joyful and affordable wines. Launched online in 2021, Bacchus Wines is a partnership between Hampshire locals, wine broker and hospitality expert Pierre-Loup DeCam and Trond Rornes of CardsSafe Limited. They offer wines to restaurants, caterers, bars, and wine enthusiasts.

The current Bacchus Wines collection features three family-owned independent wine estates – Chateau Parenchère, Paul Lebrun Champagne and Château du Rooy. The flagship collection by Parenchère features the ‘Magnificent Seven’ wines, which includes four beautiful reds and the sulphite-free and fruity L’Équilibriste Bordeaux Rouge, a wonderful Blanc-Sec and two unique rosé wines.

“I have been buying wines from Pierre-Loup DeCam of Bacchus Wines for over twenty-two years. When I owned the Michelin-starred JSW Restaurant in Hampshire, and since retiring, I stocked my cellar with the joyful wines of Château de Parenchère. They are my go-to wines, and I always receive excellent wines and service.”

Chef & restaurateur Jake S Watkins.

Bacchus Wines PLDC is also excited to announce their new UK-exclusive partnership with champagne house Paul Lebrun. Founded in 1902, the Maison draws its inspiration from multi-generational winemaking know-how. Their Champagnes are top in their class and have beaten the biggest brands on the market in taste tests. Currently, three 100% Chardonnay champagnes are available, including the Carte d’Or Brut with a nose of candied lemon and peaches. The elegant Extra Brut has notes of white blossom, pineapple, and low sugar content. And the spectacular Cuvee Prestige Brut aged on lees for a minimum of forty-eight months with an intense structure.

“I served the Extra Brut champagne at my supper club. The citrus notes and creaminess complimented my salmon’s salty, smoky notes. The champagne solicited much praise from the diners!”

Chef Tim Whittam.

Small yet perfectly curated, the Bacchus Wines PLDC collection is handpicked and personally selected by the founders. They choose quality wines with provenance and integrity, with the utmost importance on the art of winemaking rather than mass production. They offer prices and service hospitality businesses can appreciate.

For more information, please visit https://bacchuspldc.com/