Back to Black: The Pub Blackboard Revival

Why Pavement Signage Still Matters

Are you looking for an affordable and yet effective way of increasing visitors into your business? Are you fed up watching the scores of high street shoppers walk past and not come in?

Let’s take a moment and put yourself in the shoes of a passerby. You’re walking down the street, heading home or to meet friends. You pass by a pub that you’ve never really noticed before. Outside the front door, there’s a pavement A-board with a blackboard surface.

It reads: “National Fish & Chip Day! Two for £12 – today only.”

Suddenly, you’re hungry…

You didn’t plan to stop, but the message was clear, relevant and inviting! You weren’t thinking about food. But now, you’re interested. That’s the power of a simple blackboard on the pavement. It works in real time, catching the attention of people walking by, right when they’re open to being influenced.

There is still something very powerful about a message written on a chalkboard. It feels personal, immediate and real. Almost 8 in 10 high street consumers said they had entered a store they had never visited before purely based on the signage alone.

A-Boards: No Degree Needed

The good news? You don’t need a marketing degree to use one effectively.

No expensive agency. No fancy design skills. No high-tech equipment.

All you need is a blackboard A-board, a chalkpen and a clear idea of what you want to say.

Think of your A-board as a way of talking directly to your potential customers. It sits quietly outside your business, working all day to bring people in. Over time, one A-board could attract hundreds – or even thousands – of people into your venue.

Before you start writing, take a moment to think. What do you want people to know?

Is there a special event happening? A limited time offer? A new dish on the menu? Are you showing live sports this weekend? Use your A-board to promote these occasions and tell people what you are doing.

Make your message clear and relevant. Think about what would make someone stop and take a second look. A well-timed message can be just enough to tempt someone inside.

If you’re not sure how to write your message or worry that you’re not very artistic, don’t panic. You don’t need to be an expert. Just keep your design simple, bold, and easy to read.

Use liquid chalk markers instead of traditional chalk. They come in lots of colours and make your writing look clean and professional. These pens use a pump-action mechanism that feeds ink to the tip, giving you much better control.

Here’s a tip: lay your A-board flat on a table or the floor while you write. It’s easier to work with, helps prevent mistakes, and stops the ink from running. If you want to make your message look extra tidy, try using letter stencils. It gives your board a neat and uniform look.

Built to Last – Designed to Sell

At Majisign, we’ve designed and built our signature blackboard A-boards with pubs, cafés, and shops in mind.

Each board is made in our UK factory using responsibly sourced timber. We apply a specialist blackboard coating ourselves – one that’s been developed to last in all kinds of weather. It’s highly durable, easy to clean, and designed for regular use.

So, when the sun suddenly disappears and those inevitable British summer showers arrive, you can quickly change your message from “Beer Garden Open” to “Covered Beer Garden – Come In!”

Majisign A-boards are made for the real world. They’re tough, good-looking and made to work hard – every single day.

A Smart Investment

Compared to digital advertising, printed flyers or other marketing tools, a good-quality blackboard A-board is incredibly cost-effective. Once you’ve got it, there’s nothing more to buy – just update your message when needed and keep it clean.

It’s one of the simplest and smartest investments you can make.

Need help choosing the right A-board for your business? Get in touch – we’re happy to advise. At Majisign, we’re here to help you stand out, one message at a time.

Try a Majisign Blackboard A-board and see the difference for yourself.

See the advert on this page or www.majisign.co.uk for details.