Bar Station Design Has Never Been So Flexible: fleXtations

Everybody in kitchen and bar design would agree that there is no perfect design that works for every user in every occasion.

Especially, when it comes to bar design. Every inch needs to be precisedly taken care of. But, bar operation is always dynamic. In some hours, the bar station would need to be suitable for prep hours, while in the following hours it may need to have space for a number of bartenders preparing cocktails for the guests and the floor.

F&D Proje has come up with an innovative system that allows end users redesign their bar layout any moment they need to.

The system is basically composed of different functional modules sitting on top of a giant well.All these modules are interchangable to redesign according to the end users’ needs. fleXtations also helps bartenders work on an ergonomically designed station, as well as having a wide range of functional modules that are designed for bartenders’ use.