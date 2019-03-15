Barbecued Corn on the Cob with Shallot Herb Butter

Super easy side dish making the most of summer sweetcorn, with a useful make ahead flavoured butter. This butter also works well with baked or new potatoes, or on top of a barbecued steak.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

You’ll need

100g butter, softened

2 shallots, finely grated

20g fresh herbs – a mix of parsley, chives, with just a little rosemary.

salt and freshly ground black pepper

6 corn on the cob

What to do

Add the soft butter to a bowl (if it’s too hard, 20 seconds in the microwave should soften it just enough). Stir through the grated shallot and herbs and season well with salt and pepper.

If you are making the butter ahead to use later then place it onto a sheet of clingfilm. Roll into a sausage shape then chill in the fridge.

When you are ready to cook the corn take a little of this butter, a scant teaspoon, and rub all over a head of corn using clean hands. Repeat with the remaining corn. Reserve the rest of the butter for after cooking.

Lay the buttered corn on the grill bars of the barbecue and cook for about 15 minutes, turning frequently, until they are lightly charred in places and the corn is tender. Serve immediately with the rest of the butter dotted on top.

Recipe courtesy of www.ukshallot.com