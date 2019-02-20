Barbecued Sweet Potato with IOW Tomato Salsa

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

You’ll need:

For the salsa

3 medium-sized fresh tomatoes, stems removed

1 clove of garlic crushed and finely chopped

3 small shallots, finely chopped

1 jalapeño chilli finely chopped

1 small bunch chopped coriander

Pinch of ground cumin, more to taste

1 Juice of one lime

Salt and pepper to taste

For the sweet potatoes

2x large sweet potatoes, washed and sliced lengthways into 5mm-thick slices

Olive oil, for brushing

Sea salt

What to do:

To make the salsa roughly chop the tomatoes and place into a large bowl. Add the garlic, shallot, jalapeño, coriander, cumin and lime juice to the bowl and gently toss the ingredients together. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

Brush the sweet potato slices with oil to coat and season with salt. Place the sweet potato slices into a hot BBQ and cook them in batches for 3 minutes on each side until cooked, turning once. Once cooked, transfer the slices from the pan to a large platter.

Serve the cooked sweet potato slices with the salsa.

Recipe Credit: The Tomato Stall