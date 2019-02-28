BB Foodservice Launches Full Service App And Refreshed Website For Customers

BB Foodservice, the delivered foodservice arm of Bestway Wholesale, has launched its first full service app and updated website to make ordering quicker and easier for catering customers.

Key features designed to make ordering easier for delivered catering customers include the ability to:

• Start their order on a phone, tablet or computer and finish it on another device, anywhere, at any time. Baskets are reflected on the app and website in real time as they build their order

• Create lists of their favourite products based on recipes and meal types and order faster from these lists at the touch of a button

• Find out where their order is, and get live delivery updates when using the website

• Use the website to get live updates if any of the products they ordered are unavailable when the order is picked, and see recommended substitutions

Salih Sheikh, head of marketing, Bestway Wholesale said: “We’re excited to unveil the new BB Foodservice app and refreshed website, which is the culmination of 12 months research and development. Catering is an area of our business we have a strategy to expand, and we know that a chef wants to spend his time in the kitchen, not on the computer placing orders. That’s why this new app has been designed to enable caterers to place their order on the phone, to save lists based on recipes for easy re-ordering and to browse our full product range.”

As well as easy access to the latest products and seasonal offers, additional features include the latest barcode scanning technology for ease of search, and the ability for customers to manage payments and calculate margins based on cost per portion, all in one place.

The app can be downloaded on Apple and Android devices.

The refreshed site is live now too

www.bbfoodservice.co.uk