BB Foodservice Launches Full Service App And Refreshed Website For Customers

BB Foodservice, the delivered foodservice arm of Bestway Wholesale, has launched its first full service app and a refreshed website to make ordering quicker and easier for customers.

The new app will allow delivered catering customers to:

Start their order on a phone, tablet or computer and finish it on another device, anywhere, at any time. The customer’s basket is reflected on the app and website in real time as they build their order

Create lists of their favourite products based on recipes and meal types and order faster from these lists at the touch of a button

When using the website, find out where their order is, and get live delivery updates

Get live updates if any of the products they ordered are unavailable when the order is picked, and see recommended substitutions

Salih Sheikh, head of marketing, Bestway Wholesale said: “We’re excited to unveil the new BB Foodservice app and refreshed website, which is the culmination of 12 months research and development. Catering is an area of our business we have a strategy to expand, and we know that a chef wants to spend his time in the kitchen, not on the computer placing orders. That’s why this new app has been designed to enable caterers to place their order on the phone, to save lists based on recipes for easy re-ordering and to browse our full product range.

“We listened to caterers, understanding what they do (and don’t) want when it comes to online ordering. We wanted to offer an online experience that wasn’t just in line with other foodservice providers, but that rivaled market leading apps such as Amazon – it’s a part of our strategy to utilise digital to improve the shopping experience and service to customers.”

“All a customer has to do now is download the app and sign up online with their existing customer number and they will be ready to order – it’s ready to use now and it’s just what the industry ordered!”

As well as easy access to the latest products and seasonal offers, additional features include the latest barcode scanning technology for ease of search, and the ability for customers to manage payments and calculate margins based on cost per portion, all in one place.

The BB Foodservice app is available to catering customers, listing specialist catering food products, licensed products and non-food products for use back-of-house. Once ordered on the website or app, all of these products can be delivered in one delivery, straight to the caterers door.

The website refresh has been completed by The Creative Team and is designed to provide a significantly-improved user experience and seamless integration across the Bestway Wholesale digital landscape. The site refresh is intended to be the first step on a journey focused on raising the quality of digital channels across the wholesale sector, with Bestway Wholesale driving improvements as the industry leader. The new app is built by RNF and will allow Bestway to communicate with app users via rich push notifications (e.g. images and videos) and place relevant supplier messages within the app to alert customers to special deals and new products.

Rob Mannion, managing director at RNF, said: “The new apps are yet another example of how Bestway Wholesale is leading the way with mobile technology. The ability to communicate with customers via our platform BEAM has proven highly successful for them – optimising sales and creating new income streams – and it’s great to see them taking advantage of it for other divisions.”

The app can be downloaded on Apple devices at

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/bb-foodservice/id1269512326?mt=8 and

Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rnfdigital.bestwayFoodservice

The refreshed site is live now too https://www.bbfoodservice.co.uk/