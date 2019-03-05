BBPA Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week And Gears Up For Event In Parliament

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) is today celebrating National Apprenticeship Week (March 4th – 8th), marking the impact apprenticeships have on individuals, employers and the economy.

So far this year, the number of apprenticeship starts in hospitality and catering for the top levy payers are up 5% (an increase of 700) on 2017/18 – when there were 14,000 starts in hospitality and catering through 900 different employers.

As part of its celebrations for National Apprenticeship Week and the vital role apprenticeships pay in the future talent pipeline of both brewing and pubs, the BBPA will be supporting and attending a Parliamentary showcase of apprenticeships by the Pub and Bar Careers Group on Wednesday 6th March.

The event, which is part of National Apprenticeship Week, will see MPs participating in a range of fun activities designed to showcase the range of skills required to work in the beer, pub and hospitality sectors. Employers and BBPA members including Fuller’s, Everards, Diageo, Charles Wells, Molson Coors, Heineken and ABInBev will be at the event.

The number of new apprentices has soared in recent years, with 165,000 people starting apprenticeships in hospitality and catering between 2013 and 2018. Apprenticeships add enormous value to brewing and pubs and after two years in the making and support from the BBPA, the UK’s first brewer apprenticeship is now on offer, providing a new and exciting educational route for the brewers of the future.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“I am a great believer in apprenticeships. I did not go to university and know and admire many people for whom an apprenticeship route into employment, or during their employment, was enormously valuable for them. It is essential that everyone recognises this across Government and in all our educational establishments, so apprenticeships are not seen as second best to university degrees.

“Employer involvement in the design of hospitality standards and apprenticeship training is vital, so I am very pleased to be a member of the Hospitality Apprenticeship Board, which I hope will help us and the Government refine the apprenticeship system so it works better for all.

“Nearly all members of the BBPA pay the Apprenticeship Levy and have exciting and innovative apprenticeship schemes for their existing employees and to encourage new talent, which is so vital to the future success of the pub trade.

“Without a doubt the hospitality sector as a whole needs to attract more people to work in our industry. National Apprenticeship Week allows pubs and the wider hospitality sector to demonstrate what a great industry we are and what more we can do to recruit and retain great teams.”