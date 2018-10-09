BBPA “Encouraged” by Findings of Local Government Information Unit and Portman Group Study

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today commented on the findings of a study by the Local Government Unit and the Portman Group, which found that 92% of councils believe that the night time economy will play an important role in preventing the decline of the high street.

With many retailers closing their stores for good, the night time offer of the high street – and in particular pubs – has become increasingly important for driving footfall to the high street. The BBPA knows that pubs, which are the beating heart of their local communities already, can play a key role in driving footfall to the high street.

Commenting on the study, Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“The high street is an important part of any town or city in the UK, but it is struggling. Our experience from previous years makes clear that local leadership, partnerships, events and an understanding of the local market really can make a difference to a high street.

“We are therefore encouraged by the findings of this study by the Local Government Unit and the Portman Group. The findings suggest that the vast majority of councils see the night time economy as playing an important role in preventing the decline of our high streets.

“Pubs are a huge part of the night time economy, creating jobs and driving growth on the high street. As an industry though they face many threats from beer duty to business rates. They need support from the very councils who say they value the role of the night time economy, as well as the Government.

“We have previously welcomed changes to the National Planning Framework to incorporate the Agent of Change principle, which supports pre-existing venues like pubs and ensures that housing developers have to put in adequate soundproofing for new dwellings. Working together with local businesses will ensure that our night-time economy is safe, vibrant and attracts all generations to come together and enjoy their local towns and cities.”