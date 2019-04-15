BBPA Requests Extended Pub Hours For VE Day 75

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has written to the Home Office requesting extended pub hours for Victory in Europe Day 75 (VE Day 75), which will celebrate 75 years since World War Two ended in Europe.

The trade association says that pubs will be at the heart of the VE Day 75 celebrations, as they would have been back in 1945.

Celebrations will take place from VE Day 75 itself on Friday 8th May 2020 and across the weekend to Sunday 10th May 2020.

The BBPA has requested extended pub hours for both Friday 8th May 2020 and Saturday 9th May 2020, so the nation can come together in the pub to make the most of the occasion.

Extended pub hours for previous national occasions include the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the most recent football World Cup, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, comments:

“In 1945, VE Day would have been celebrated in pubs up and down the country. VE Day 75 will be a wonderful opportunity for the nation to commemorate and celebrate the occasion in the great British pub.

“Relaxed licensing hours for pubs should be part of this special weekend. They would be welcomed by people looking to celebrate the occasion and remember those who gave so much during the war.”