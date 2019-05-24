BBPA Welcomes British High Street Awards And Calls For Action To Help Pubs

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has welcomed the return of the Great British High Street Awards for 2019, which shine the light on Britain’s best high streets and their vital contribution to the soul and economic viability of towns and cities across the UK.

The BBPA has been a member of the Government’s High Streets forum since 2014 and Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the BBPA, has been a judge for four of the Great British High Street Awards.

Awards will be given for both ‘Rising Stars’ and the ‘Champion High Street’. The final shortlist for the awards will be announced in August.

BBPA Chief Executive Brigid Simmonds commented:

“The high street is an important part of any town or city in the UK and the Great British High Street Awards are a fantastic way to celebrate this. It is great that Visa are supporting the competition again this year and we urge high streets up and down the country to enter.

“The £675 million the Government has allocated to high streets, along with their rates reduction for high street businesses with a rateable value under £51,000, are most welcome. Without doubt there is still more that can be done on both business rates and regulations.

“As a judge of the Great British High Street Awards, I know that leadership and expert advice is vital to success on the high street. Local authorities have a huge part to play too and we would urge their support for existing businesses like pubs, which add vitality and character to individual high streets across the UK.

“With consumer spending on the high street down, and many choosing to do their shopping online instead, pubs and the wider hospitality industry are more important to the prosperity of our high streets than ever before.”