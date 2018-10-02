BBPA Welcomes Chancellor’s Call For A Digital Services Tax

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today responded to Philip Hammond’s calls for a digital services tax.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome the Chancellor’s speech today at the Conservative Conference where, in addition to offering flexibility for the apprenticeship scheme, he acknowledged the need to tax more fairly the digital economy, even if that entailed the ‘UK going it alone’.

“We have called for a digital economy levy to be introduced by 2020 in our Budget Submission and we would encourage the Chancellor to commit to this timeline. A rebalancing of business taxation that ensures digital companies pay their fair share is essential and we are proposing that the revenue from such a levy should be used specifically to help offset the current business rates burden, which disproportionally impacts the pub sector.

“It has been good to see so much support at the conference for Long Live the Local and support for out pubs.”