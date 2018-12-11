BBPA Welcomes Extension To More Than A Pub Funding

The British Beer & Pub Association has today welcomed the extension of funding for the More Than a Pub programme. The new funding will enable more communities across England to take control of their local pub with the support of community business experts the Plunkett Foundation.

This funding builds on the current More Than a Pub programme, which is jointly funded by Power to Change and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government. The programme is led by the Plunkett Foundation in collaboration with Key Fund, Co-operative and Community Finance, The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), Co-operative Mutual Solutions, Pub is the Hub, Locality and the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“Pubs are at the heart of our communities and play a vital role in our lives. Sadly though, too many are closing their doors for good. The More Than a Pub programme will boost community pubs across the UK and help those where there is the most impact of pub closures.

“The pub is far more than just a place to drink and the More Than a Pub programme will also aid the work of other initiatives such as Pub is the Hub to show how valuable our local pubs are.”