LATEST NEWS
Home / Recipes / BBQ Harissa Marinated Halloumi with Toasted Almond Couscous

BBQ Harissa Marinated Halloumi with Toasted Almond Couscous

Posted by: Admin in Recipes March 11, 2019

Perfect for a mid-week supper or a special occasion this easy and quick to make supper is both tasty and healthy, the spiciness of the harissa complementing the sweet and juicy Berryworld blueberries.

Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

You’ll need:

• 2 tbsp harissa paste
• 4tbsp natural yoghurt
• 500g halloumi cut in to 12 slices
• 200g couscous
• 250ml vegetable stock
• 1tbsp olive oil
• 200g BerryWorld blueberries
• 4 spring onions, finely sliced
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 50g flaked almonds, toasted
• 28g packet or handful of fresh mint, finely chopped
• Salt and black pepper
• Bag of green salad

What to do:

1. Mix together the harissa and yoghurt, coat the halloumi and leave to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight if time allows.

2. Place the couscous into a large pan, add the hot stock and olive oil, stir and cover with cling film, leave for 5 minutes then fluff up with a fork.

3. Add the blueberries, spring onions, lemon juice and most of the toasted almonds and mint. Season to taste.

4. Place the marinated halloumi onto a hot BBQ for approximately 1-2 minutes each side until cooked through.

5. Serve on a bed of the warm couscous with the remaining toasted almonds and mint sprinkled over. Serve with a green salad.

Recipe courtesy of www.berryworld.com

Tagged with:

About Admin

© Copyright 2019, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Chocolate & Guinness Cake

Ingredients: 250ml (9 fl.oz) Guinness 250g (9oz) unsalted butter 80g (3oz) unsweetened cocoa powder 400g (14oz) caster sugar 2 eggs 1 tsp LittlePod vanilla ...