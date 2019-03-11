BBQ Harissa Marinated Halloumi with Toasted Almond Couscous

Perfect for a mid-week supper or a special occasion this easy and quick to make supper is both tasty and healthy, the spiciness of the harissa complementing the sweet and juicy Berryworld blueberries.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

You’ll need:

• 2 tbsp harissa paste

• 4tbsp natural yoghurt

• 500g halloumi cut in to 12 slices

• 200g couscous

• 250ml vegetable stock

• 1tbsp olive oil

• 200g BerryWorld blueberries

• 4 spring onions, finely sliced

• Juice of ½ lemon

• 50g flaked almonds, toasted

• 28g packet or handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

• Salt and black pepper

• Bag of green salad

What to do:

1. Mix together the harissa and yoghurt, coat the halloumi and leave to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight if time allows.

2. Place the couscous into a large pan, add the hot stock and olive oil, stir and cover with cling film, leave for 5 minutes then fluff up with a fork.

3. Add the blueberries, spring onions, lemon juice and most of the toasted almonds and mint. Season to taste.

4. Place the marinated halloumi onto a hot BBQ for approximately 1-2 minutes each side until cooked through.

5. Serve on a bed of the warm couscous with the remaining toasted almonds and mint sprinkled over. Serve with a green salad.

Recipe courtesy of www.berryworld.com