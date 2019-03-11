BBQ Harissa Marinated Halloumi with Toasted Almond Couscous

Perfect for a mid-week supper or a special occasion this easy and quick to make supper is both tasty and healthy, the spiciness of the harissa complementing the sweet and juicy Berryworld blueberries.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
You’ll need:
• 2 tbsp harissa paste
• 4tbsp natural yoghurt
• 500g halloumi cut in to 12 slices
• 200g couscous
• 250ml vegetable stock
• 1tbsp olive oil
• 200g BerryWorld blueberries
• 4 spring onions, finely sliced
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 50g flaked almonds, toasted
• 28g packet or handful of fresh mint, finely chopped
• Salt and black pepper
• Bag of green salad
What to do:
1. Mix together the harissa and yoghurt, coat the halloumi and leave to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight if time allows.
2. Place the couscous into a large pan, add the hot stock and olive oil, stir and cover with cling film, leave for 5 minutes then fluff up with a fork.
3. Add the blueberries, spring onions, lemon juice and most of the toasted almonds and mint. Season to taste.
4. Place the marinated halloumi onto a hot BBQ for approximately 1-2 minutes each side until cooked through.
5. Serve on a bed of the warm couscous with the remaining toasted almonds and mint sprinkled over. Serve with a green salad.
Recipe courtesy of www.berryworld.com