BBQ Shallot And Lamb Flatbreads

Tender lamb, marinated in lemon, garlic and oregano threaded onto skewers with thick wedges of shallot. These kebabs are great stuffed into some flatbread with tzatziki and salad.

Serves: 4 – 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes plus marinating

Cooking time: 10 minutes

You’ll need

600g lamb leg steaks, cut into bite sized pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, zest and juice

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tsp dried oregano

6 shallots, peeled and quartered through the root

salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve:

6 flatbreads, wraps or pitta bread

a tub of tzatziki

some slices of tomato and cucumber

You also need 6 skewers to thread the kebabs onto. If using wooden ones soak them in water for an hour so they don’t burn on the grill.

What to do:

Add the lamb to a bowl and mix together with the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, garlic and oregano. Season with a good grind of salt and pepper, stir well and cover with cling film. Leave to marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours or longer if you have time.

When you are ready to cook you need to heat a barbecue until its really hot. You can also cook these inside on a cast iron griddle, preheated on the hob until smoking-hot.

Thread the lamb and shallot quarters onto the skewers and grill for about 8-9 minutes, turning a few times so they cook evenly.

Whilst the kebabs are cooking, warm the flatbreads or pittas by wrapping them in foil and laying on the grill bars, or warming in the oven.

To serve, use a fork to pull the meat and shallot from each skewer and onto the centre of each flatbread or stuff inside a pitta. Top with a little tzatziki and a cucumber and tomato salad and tuck in.

Recipe courtesy of: www.ukshallot.com