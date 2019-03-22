BBQ Sticky Chicken Wings with a Spring Onion & Celery Blue Cheese Dip

Make this classic fast food starter healthier. Make sure you have plenty of celery and little gem lettuce wedges to hand to scoop up the last drops of the delicious dip.

Serves: 3-4 as a starter

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

You’ll need:

For the chicken:

4 tbsp tomato purée

4 tbsp honey

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp mustard

½ tsp chilli flakes (optional)

10 chicken wings

For the dip:

5 spring onions, roughly chopped

3 celery stalks, roughly chopped

100g sour cream

100g crème fraîche

75g mild blue cheese

1tsp Worcestershire sauce

To serve:

Extra celery sticks and little gem leaves cut in half vertically

What to do:

Combine all of the chicken sauce ingredients in a small pan and bubble for a few minutes until it becomes thick. Put the chicken wings into a dish and pour the sauce over, toss well so the chicken is completely coated.

Cook on the BBQ for 20-25 minutes, turning and basting every 5 minutes during cooking.

While the chicken is cooking whizz together all of the dip ingredients in a blender until combined but not completely smooth. Taste and season. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve.

When the chicken is cooked, transfer it to a serving platter with a bowl of blue cheese sauce and some celery sticks and Little Gem wedges for dipping.

Recipe courtesy of: www.lovecelery.co.uk