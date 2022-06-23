Beautiful Bamboo Baskets

Share Tweet Share Email

Costs are increasing on everything we purchase. As a business owner or manager, you are undoubtedly having to look at ways to offer your customers excellent value for money without compromising on quality. Do you need a way to package your gift baskets but need to consider suitable alternatives to wicker? Do you need something attractive but useful long after the contents have been enjoyed?

You should definitely look at bamboo baskets!

Sustainable and eco-friendly are attributes these baskets can boast. Bamboo is a fast-growing, self-regenerating, low-maintenance, woody plant with naturally flexible fibres making it an ideal material with which to weave baskets.

Lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy and durable, they make a wonderful choice and are very cost-effective. Perfect to fill with gifts for the foodie, new parents, or gardener, but still practical for storage and organising for years afterward.

Whether you need to fill them with sweeties, toiletries, or bottles of wine, there will be something to suit your needs in stock. We hold several sizes and shapes all year round and the range is only going to expand!

