Become A Beer Expert At Thanet’s Easter Beer & Cider Festival

Visitors to the Thanet Easter Beer & Cider Festival taking place from 19-20 April will be one of the first to experience CAMRA’s new learning and discovery space, aimed at helping more beer-lovers become experts on their favourite drink.

Local brewers from Wantsum and Gadds will be at the festival to guide visitors through comparative tastings where they can explore different forms of dispense including cask, keykeg and can. The brewers will give talks on the brewing process and introduce the unique ingredients that go into making a real ale.

Festival-goers will be able to try a collaborative beer made by Thanet’s Wantsum Brewery and San Diego’s Thorn Brew Co. The Transatlantic Fog is a vegan-friendly 6% ABV hazy IPA. Usually only dispensed in keykeg, the Thanet festival is the only place to sample the cask version of the brew, which will be available for sample in the comparative taste testing.

Also available to sample will be a limited quantity of Gadd’s No.11 – an unfiltered, full flavour and low abv (1.2%) IPA available in can and keykeg.

The learning and discovery space is part of a new initiative by CAMRA to fulfil its commitment to play a leading role in the provision of information, education and training to all those with an interest in beer, cider and perry of any type.

It follows the successful pilot at Manchester Beer & Cider Festival and will be coordinated by CAMRA’s Learning & Discovery manager, Alex Metcalfe.

Alex commented: “Our aim in bringing the learning and discovery space to Thanet is to give festival goers the chance to take part in fun and informal activities that can help improve their knowledge of real ale.

“The local CAMRA organisers saw the success in Manchester and wanted to bring this offering to the local people in Thanet. We’re delighted to be able to help them make this offering a reality this year, and hope local residents take the opportunity to come along and discover more about the nation’s favourite drink.”

Nick Gurr, press officer for Thanet CAMRA added: “It is very exciting to be asked to host the second learning and discovery space at our festival. We hope attendees will enjoy the activities and the chance to interact with brewers first hand! We would also like to thank Andy (Wantsum), Gav (Ramsgate), James & Claire (Iron Pier) and Carl (London Tavern) for volunteering their time.”

About Thanet Easter Beer & Cider Festival

The Thanet Easter Beer Festival is open 19-20 April from 12-10pm (Friday) and 12-7pm (Saturday), at the Winter Gardens Margate. With over 250 real ales, ciders, perries and specialist beers in bottles, there will be a drink to suit all tastes, from pales to darks and everything in between. More information can be found online: http://www.easterbeerfestival.com/