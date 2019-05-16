Become A Beer Expert At This Year’s Cambridge Beer Festival

Visitors to the 46th Cambridge Beer Festival (20-25 May) will be treated to a programme of activity aimed at enhancing their festival experience and helping them learn more about the nation’s favourite drink.

The newly piloted ‘Learning & Discovery’ zone aims to build consumers’ knowledge and confidence about the beer and brewing sector. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with high-quality brewing ingredients, take part in informal tastings guided by brewers and makers, and join in on discussions talks with thought leaders within the industry.

The programme is available to view here and events will take place in both the main tent and pavilion throughout the week of the festival.

Highlights include:

Comparative beer tastings of cask and keg beer and cider with local brewers and makers including Bexar County’s Scooby Doo, a mixed fermentation American wheat beer featuring lactose and summer berries, Calverley’s Special Hazy Pale, featuring Simcoe hops, Three Blind Mice’s Mosaic featuring single varietal hopped beer, Turpins Cambridge Black Stout featuring a coffee, cacao and dark chocolate flavour profile and Simon’s Cider’s East Meets West made with a mixture of eating apples and cider varietal Dabinett.

An introduction to the Queer Brewing Project with Lily Waite (read more here) with award-winning beer writer and podcaster Emma Inch of Fermentation Radio.

A Learning and discovery pavilion programme curated by award-winning beer writer, beer judge and broadcaster Emma Inch featuring tutorials and discussions including; how to leave a smaller footprint, how craft beer is leaving the city and heading back to its rural roots and the future of British beer featuring brewers including Sophie de Ronde, Sara Barton, Andy Hipwell and Fergus Fitzgerald, among others!

Alex Metcalfe, Learning & Discovery Manager at CAMRA said: “Our aim is to provide technically accurate and unbiased information whilst building consumers’ knowledge on issues such as quality, dispense and provenance. We want to help people feel more confident to make informed choices at our festivals and beyond.

“We love live cask-conditioned beer. We are so confident and passionate about it we want to we are hosting brewer-led comparative tastings of cask beer alongside other versions so our members and festival-goers are empowered to build their own understanding of the differences between them and develop their own appreciation for cask beers.”

Beer Writer Emma Inch adds: “I was really pleased to be asked to curate the Learning & Discovery Pavilion at Cambridge Beer Festival and I’m very proud of the diverse line-up we’ve put together. CAMRA has an important role in educating people about all aspects of beer, and I’m happy to play a part in showcasing some of the best breweries around, alongside highlighting important issues such as equality, sustainability and the future of British beer. I can’t wait to start enjoying the events!”

The Learning & Discovery zone is part of a pilot programme of learning and discovery spaces at CAMRA festivals including Manchester Beer and Cider Festival (January), Thanet Easter Beer and Cider Festival (April), Cambridge Beer Festival (May), Great British Beer Festival (August), St Albans (September), Nottingham (October) and the Great Welsh Beer and Cider Festival (October).