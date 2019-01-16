Beer Piper Marks Historic New Chapter With £250,000 Investment And Move To New Premises

Beer Piper, the UK’s market-leading beer line cleaning company, has marked a new chapter in its 30-year history with a £250,000 brand investment and a move to bigger premises.

The significant investment and move comes after the company was successfully acquired by Dovefield Ltd in February 2018.

The Greater Manchester-based company was established in 1988 to provide a second-to-none beer line cleaning system for the UK’s hospitality industry. It aims to reduce beer wastage, increase yield for landlords, bar owners and bar managers, and to make cleaning beer lines less time consuming, less costly and less impactful upon operations, giving pub operators and brand owners real time data on their dispense systems.

Since the company launched, it has continued to innovate and develop its products year after year, building up a strong customer base. Beer Pipers services and products are now used all over the world with an impressive client roster including Brew Dog and True North.

The move to bigger premises in Greater Manchester means that Beer Piper now has access to more warehouse and office space for its expanding team, which will future-proof the business. The brand currently employs nine full time staff in Manchester and has invested heavily in providing service teams across England, Wales and Scotland.

As well as moving to the larger facility in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, Beer Piper has invested heavily in recruitment and marketing, which includes business to business PR, social media and digital communications. Beer Piper expects its turnover to exceed £2 million in the next financial year.

Additionally, Beer Piper is currently working on a new Wi-Fi-enabled machine, which will allow customers to create bespoke cleaning programmes using a mobile phone app, and report easily on progress using cloud-based technology.

Jeff Singer, Commercial Manager for Beer Piper, commented: “This has been an exciting and historic year for Beer Piper, with a move to new, bigger premises and significant investment into our brand positioning and marketing communications. At the heart of our business is our firm belief in the value that we provide to our customers. We don’t just provide a service, we partner with our customers to ensure that they are supported and looked after for the duration of our relationship, and some of our customers have been with us for over 20 years.

“Beer Piper’s beer line cleaning systems and services means that landlords, bar managers and owners can increase their yield, and clean their lines efficiently and quickly, even when open to the public. Our systems use powerful, new generation detergents that are manufactured from environmentally friendly ingredients by new parent company, Chemisphere UK, and our unrivalled technical expertise means we offer an exceptional service to our customers. We pride ourselves on trust, and all of our team members are fully engrained in the values of our company.

“Going forward, we plan to invest even more in new cloud-based technology that will enable us to provide endless reporting options for customers and work even faster and smarter. We also aim to grow into our new premises and recruit more senior level employees, and even more service teams across Great Britain.

“We predict an exciting future for our brand, as bar managers and hospitality owners demand even more from their partner organisations. We are fully prepared to meet these increasing demands, and we maintain our goal to become the most comprehensively used, most reliable and most recommended beer line cleaning system, not just in the UK but internationally.”

For further information on the brand and services, visits www.beerpiper.co.uk